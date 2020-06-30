Maru/Matchbox Launch Choice-Based Ideation Solution to Combat Idea Exclusion

TORONTO, June 30, 2020, the global technology-enabled advisory insights provider, has today announced the launch of a choice-based ideation solution, designed to optimize brand Research and Development cycles.



Created to help combat idea exclusion and test initial concepts at scale, Choice-based Ideation uses Maru's proprietary Maximum Difference Scaling (MaxDiff) technology and trade-off research design to accurately understand how consumers behave when presented with the ideas and choices in front of them. The solutions behavioral modelling and predictive choice methodology makes it capable of testing any number of ideas at once, maximizing research expenditure.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group , states, "We know budgets are tight for a lot of brands currently as they take stock of the impact of global lockdowns. But developing and testing ideas will become absolutely vital to businesses in the coming months as they look to connect with customers, some of whom have different mindsets and expectations than they once did.

"Choice-based Ideation looks to combat idea exclusion; the notion that some ideas are left on the boardroom table simply because brands don't have the budget, time or ability to test all ideas at once. Our advanced methodology combines behavioral modelling and predictive choice technology, allowing us to accurately test ideas at scale."

Unlike traditional ideation approaches, Maru/Matchbox's Choice-based Ideation is based on non-scalar research design, making it free from cultural bias and ideal for accurately comparing results across target groups and segments, including global audiences.

Todd Trautz, Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer at Maru/Matchbox, comments, "We know that what consumers say and what they do often differs. This consumer Say-Do gap is why many new products fail each year, despite rigorous testing. Consumer's don't mean to deliberately mislead us, but traditional concept testing and ideation approaches lead towards stated, rather than actual behavior. As researchers, we've been overlooking the way that consumers actually make decisions."

"Choice-based Ideation uses a trade-off approach rooted in behavioral science to effectively replicate how consumers make decisions. Unlike more traditional ideation approaches, our solution captures all elements of the decision-making process including which ideas respondents preferred, which they didn't and which they disregarded altogether. By capturing all three elements, our analysts can quickly and accurately identify which ideas to invest in and, more importantly, which to leave behind."

Choice-based Ideation follows the launch of Maru/HUB's AI-powered Topic Modelling technology and is the latest in a line of new product and solution releases for Maru.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We're a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years. The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.