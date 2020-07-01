Ricardo For Congress: Ricardo De La Fuente Doubles Down in Texas Campaign for Congress, Pledges $1.1 Million to Bring Leadership, Healthcare, Jobs Back to Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Congressional candidate Ricardo De La Fuente today sent a strong message to opponent Michael Cloud, "Texans want a leader who puts families first, and they want someone who will put leadership ahead of politics."

"Michael Cloud voted no on the families first bill" said nominee Ricardo De La Fuente "I knew then that Cloud was playing politics in the middle of the pandemic when people needed help not partisan bickering. My campaign has always been about families first! The time is now for leadership and not politics. Today I pledged my own resources in this campaign to get my message out to the voters in the district in the amount of $1.1 million. I will work hard in the district to make sure that the focus is centered on issues that people care about; Quality and affordable healthcare, stable and good paying jobs, as well as equal opportunities for all, regardless of race or gender.

"Ricardo is a strong and honest businessman who brings his experience from the private and public sector to help make a difference in the community during our nation's crisis in the fight against corona virus." Said Joseph Ramirez, senior consultant. "He's a moral leader with a bright future in public service, in times of chaos, we need someone who can lead with clarity and compassion, and that leader is Ricardo De La Fuente."

He is fighting for all voters so that they can cast a ballot safely, prompting him to write to the Texas Governor Greg Abbott urging for an expansion of mail-in voting. As part of his strategy to ensure safe elections he has reached out to local election workers and administrators to donate much needed PPE equipment in order to help keep them safe. Ricardo has also donated PPE equipment to churches and non-profits across the nation.

His field program is stepping up to make sure that he can reach voters this November! In an effort to keep everyone safe, and in the absence of door-to-door campaigning, Ricardo will begin an aggressive digital and mobile campaign, seeking new mediums to expand the voter base.

"A life where you have healthcare, an opportunity for prosperity, a justice system that protects you and values your life equally; a life where you work hard and know that the path you are on is clear for you to climb. That is the America I know, that is the America I love. That's the America I want to fight for." - Ricardo De La Fuente

About Ricardo de La Fuente

Ricardo De La Fuente is running for U.S. Congress. He won his election in Texas to become one of the youngest Latinos Democratic Nominees. For more information, please visit https://ricardoforcongress.com/.

