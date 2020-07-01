Summer Summit Offers Seven Sessions that Emphasize the Critical Role of Cybersecurity in Protecting Against Threats Affecting Pay TV, Mobile Sports, Healthcare Workflows and More

Second to last paragraph of the release should read: "To learn more about the Verimatrix Summer Summit, or register to attend any of the sessions go to https://summit.verimatrix.com/." instead of "To learn more about the Verimatrix Summer Summit, or register to attend any of the sessions go to www.summit.verimatrix.com."

The corrected release reads:

VERIMATRIX VIRTUAL SUMMIT TO OFFER THE INDUSTRY'S LATEST INSIGHTS INTO SECURE VIDEO DELIVERY AND MOBILE APPLICATION PROTECTION JULY 8-9

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its second virtual event this year designed to showcase how the global expansion of video, applications and connected devices has multiplied today's attack surfaces. The Verimatrix Summer Summit consists of webcasts and private meetings taking place Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9, 2020.

"Now more than ever, organizations need to provide their customers with compelling experiences but those experiences must be protected," said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO of Verimatrix. "The Verimatrix Summer Summit will showcase why security matters more than ever -- and why in today's modern connected world, security should be intuitive, user-friendly, and fast."

To kick off the Summit, Verimatrix Chairman and CEO Amedeo D'Angelo will underscore the importance of reliable and trustworthy security in the high-growth areas of video content, mobile applications and connected devices.

Verimatrix Virtual Summit Experience

Trusted Security: What it Means to Be a Trusted Security Partner?

Wednesday, July 8, 6:30am PT 1:30pm GMT

Amedeo D'Angelo, Chairman and CEO of Verimatrix, will explore what it means to be a trusted security partner, how the global expansion of video, applications and connected devices has multiplied today's attack surfaces, and why the future of scalable, cost-effective SaaS security in the cloud is so exciting.

Every Second Counts: Building Better Sports Fan Experiences Through Secure Mobile Apps and Connected Game Play

Wednesday, July 8, 7:00am PT 2:00pm GMT

Produced and moderated by SportsPro, this webinar will showcase how today's technological change is forever altering fan perceptions and demands for the sporting experience. Franchises who provide trusted gameday ecosystems will win over the hearts, minds and pocketbooks of fans while preserving valuable revenue streams. Panelists include Leanne Johnson, VP of Digital for the Milwaukee Bucks and Lucas von Cranach, CEO and Founder of Onefootball. Eoin Connolly, Editor-At-Large for SportsPro, will moderate.

Cloud Speed Ahead: Unlocking New Opportunities with Secure Content Distribution

Wednesday, July 8, 8:00am PT 3:00pm GMT

Produced by Omdia, this webinar will explore how content providers are efficiently setting up new distribution channels around the world by maximizing novel OTT direct-to-consumer strategies without breaking the bank. Allen Tatara, Sr. Manager, Webinar Events at Omdia will moderate. Panelists will include Geoff Stedman, Enterprise Media Strategist at AWS Elemental, Asaf Askenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix and Merrick Kingston, Associate Director at Omdia.?

Apps Under Siege: Understanding Today's Threats to Web/Mobile Applications and How to Defend Your IP While Safeguarding Customers

Wednesday, July 8, 11:30am PT 6:30pm GMT

Experts from Jscrambler and Verimatrix will discuss how the lack of application protection is a giant blind spot and source of risk for many companies. Whether they want to acknowledge it or not, virtually every company today is in the app business. This webinar will reveal how to protect apps from harm without degrading the user experience. Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix will moderate. Panelist will include Pedro Fortuna, Co-Founder CTO at Jscrambler and Neal Michie, Director Product Management at Verimatrix.

Defend and Protect: How Cybercriminals Are Hacking Healthcare Workflows How to Stop Them

Thursday, July 9, 8:00am PT 3:00pm GMT

Moderated by Adam Turinas, this panel session will explore how cybercriminals can cripple healthcare workflows. It will uncover how tele-health platforms, apps and devices can be hacked relatively easily, share examples of breaches and review the latest security techniques. The results of a security effectiveness test of the world's top 20 healthcare apps will be shared during the session. The webinar will be moderated by Adam Turinas, CEO Founder of HealthLaunchpad. Panelists include John Ulett, CIO of CentraState Healthcare System, John Hendricks, CTO of Huntzinger Management Group, Brian Lawrence, Director Solution Engineering at NowSecure and Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix.

Churning It Around: How to Identify and Retain At-Risk Video and Internet Service Subscribers Using Data Stories?

Thursday, July 9, 9:00am PT 4:00pm GMT

This panel will explore how security vendors and systems integrators are working with operators to utilize the latest data harvesting analytics tools to surface subscriber profitability stories. This can lead to actionable insights powerful enough to boost consumption rates, reduce churn and increase ARPU all of which are especially critical in a climate of tight pocketbooks caused by COVID-19. Moderated by Sebastian Braun, Director Product Management at Verimatrix, this panel will feature Luc Bleylevens, Senior Product Director, Subscriber Retention Management at Cleeng, Daragh O Brien, CEO Managing Director of Castlebridge and Derek Harrar, CEO of Zodiac.

Adapt or Die: The Content Distribution Business Model in Flux

Thursday, July 9, 11:30am PT 6:30pm GMT

Speakers from Xperi (TiVo) and 3Vision come together for this insightful session on the impact of COVID-19 on the traditional Hollywood business and their audiences. Topics to be explored include what's changing within the content distribution business model and why, the shifting power of content producers, trends in security technologies and integration methods and more. Moderated by Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix, this webinar will feature Nic Wilson, Head of Customer Success at TiVo and Jack Davison, EVP of 3Vision.

To learn more about the Verimatrix Summer Summit, or register to attend any of the sessions go to https://summit.verimatrix.com/.

