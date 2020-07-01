Technavio has been monitoring the construction equipment market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 19.98 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., and Liebherr-International AG are some of the major market participants. The use of telematics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of telematics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Construction Equipment Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Earthmovers
- Road Equipment
- Concrete Equipment
- Cranes
- Geographic Landscape
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- The Rest Of Europe
Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our construction equipment market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Construction Equipment Market in Europe Size
- Construction Equipment Market in Europe Trends
- Construction Equipment Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies improving employment level, low-interest rates, and growing refugee population as one of the prime reasons driving the construction equipment market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the construction equipment market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., and Liebherr-International AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the construction equipment market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist construction equipment market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the construction equipment market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the construction equipment market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment market vendors in Europe
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Earthmovers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Road equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cranes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Concrete equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- Atlas Copco AB
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
- J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr-International AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
