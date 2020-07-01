Technavio has been monitoring the construction equipment market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 19.98 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., and Liebherr-International AG are some of the major market participants. The use of telematics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of telematics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Construction Equipment Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Earthmovers Road Equipment Concrete Equipment Cranes

Geographic Landscape Germany France The UK The Rest Of Europe



Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our construction equipment market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Construction Equipment Market in Europe Size

Construction Equipment Market in Europe Trends

Construction Equipment Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies improving employment level, low-interest rates, and growing refugee population as one of the prime reasons driving the construction equipment market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the construction equipment market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., and Liebherr-International AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the construction equipment market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction equipment market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the construction equipment market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction equipment market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment market vendors in Europe

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Earthmovers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Road equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cranes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Concrete equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

