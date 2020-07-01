IamFire Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

1 July 2020

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Marc Turlough Bamber to the Board of Directors and as Non-Executive Chairman of IamFire plc with immediate effect.

Mr Bamber is a Global Corporate Financier, with over 20-years' experience in the Hedge Fund Sector, Capital Markets, Private & Institutional Investments; Investor Communications & Marketing.

Marc was a core member of the multiple award winning RAB Special Situations Fund that delivered net returns of 50x to investors with circa. US$2.8Bn in Assets Under Management (AUM) in just under five years. Marc is very active in the international markets and works with a number of Toronto & London-Listed companies in senior management roles. He currently sits on the Board of TSX-V Listed Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSX-V: CCW), a circa. C$50M junior exploration mining company.

CEO & Director, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi

"I have known and worked on transactions with Marc for a number of years and can personally attest to the integrity, energy and work ethic he brings to companies. Marc's deep experience, global network and exceptional track-record for identifying companies that require augmentation will be of great value to IamFire plc and our shareholders.

I welcome Marc to the company and look forward to providing our shareholders and the market with further updates."

Non-Executive Chairman & Director, Marc T Bamber

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of IamFire Plc as Non Executive Chairman where our strategy is similar to that of RAB where we analysed hundreds of companies prior to investment.

Burns is an inspired, hard working and successful entrepreneur. We work well together and I am confident this will provide strength for the future success of the company."

Further information on Marc Turlough Bamber:

Mr Bamber currently has an interest of 208,333 ordinary shares in IamFire plc. Upon admission of the placing shares, as announced on 26 June 2020, Mr Marc T Bamber (subscribed for 500,000 shares) will have an interest over 708,333 ordinary shares representing 2.5% of the enlarged share capital, expected to occur on or around the 8thJuly 2020.

The Board has issued Mr Bamber with 500,000 options with a strike price of 10p and a life to expiry of 3-years. The options shall vest immediately and should they all be exercised within 18-months of issue, Mr Bamber shall be awarded a further 500,000 options with a strike price of 15p and a life to expiry of 3-years.

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Marc Turlough Bamber that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the AQSE Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSX-V: CCW) Goldbelt Empires Ltd Buffalo Associates Limited Greenplough Limited* Goldex Resources Corp. (TSV-V:GDX) Loncad Limited

Mr. Bamber was a director of Greenplough. Greenplough Limited was placed into creditors voluntary liquidation on 6 June 2014 with an estimated deficiency to creditors of £13,243.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries :

IamFire plc:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) & Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

burnsstb@iamfireplc.com

marctbamber@iamfireplc.com

ir@iamfireplc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IamFirePlc

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

