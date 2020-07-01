Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding, Issue of Ordinary Shares
London, June 30
1 July 2020
Arix Bioscience plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding, Issue of Ordinary Shares
PDMR Notification
Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") today announces the annual award of nil cost options to certain members of management, all of which are subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy.
Issue of Ordinary Shares
The Company announces that it has allotted 57,803 new Ordinary Shares to Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, in satisfaction of the commitment made upon his appointment as a Non-Executive Director in December 2019 and in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy.
Application has been made for 57,803 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these new Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 6 July 2020.
PDMR Dealing Notifications
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Naseem Amin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP")
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|462,428
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robert Lyne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP")
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|471,676
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marcus Karia
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Group Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP")
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|389,133
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Naseem Amin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.8650
|57,803
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050
