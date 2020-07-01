Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.07.2020 | 08:04
Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding, Issue of Ordinary Shares

Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding, Issue of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 30

1 July 2020

Arix Bioscience plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding, Issue of Ordinary Shares

PDMR Notification

Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") today announces the annual award of nil cost options to certain members of management, all of which are subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy.

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Company announces that it has allotted 57,803 new Ordinary Shares to Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, in satisfaction of the commitment made upon his appointment as a Non-Executive Director in December 2019 and in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy.

Application has been made for 57,803 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these new Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 6 July 2020.

PDMR Dealing Notifications

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNaseem Amin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusExecutive Chairman
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil462,428
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction30 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRobert Lyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChief Operating Officer
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil471,676
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction30 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMarcus Karia
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusGroup Finance Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil389,133
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction30 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNaseem Amin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusExecutive Chairman
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.865057,803
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction30 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -

© 2020 PR Newswire
