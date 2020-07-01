1 July 2020

Arix Bioscience plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding, Issue of Ordinary Shares

PDMR Notification

Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") today announces the annual award of nil cost options to certain members of management, all of which are subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy.

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Company announces that it has allotted 57,803 new Ordinary Shares to Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, in satisfaction of the commitment made upon his appointment as a Non-Executive Director in December 2019 and in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy.

Application has been made for 57,803 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these new Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 6 July 2020.

PDMR Dealing Notifications

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Naseem Amin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 462,428 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 471,676 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marcus Karia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Group Finance Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 389,133 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Naseem Amin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.8650 57,803 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -