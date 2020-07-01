Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020
01.07.2020 | 08:22
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, June 30

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 01 July 2020

Name of applicant:Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:From:1 January 2020To:30 June 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Name of contact:Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 837846
