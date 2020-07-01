Intravacc to In-license CimCure's iBoost Technology, Expanding its Vaccine Platform Portfolio

iBoost technology well suited for developing cancer vaccines

Joint development of COVID-19 vaccine using iBoost

BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilthoven, The Netherlands based Intravacc, a worldwide leading translational research and development vaccine organization with an extensive track record in developing viral and bacterial vaccines, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Dutch based CimCure, focusing on cancer immunotherapies for solid tumors, for in-licensing CimCure's iBoost technology. This agreement offers Intravacc access to this technology in developing new vaccines and for providing services involving the in-licensed technique in mutually agreed countries. This technology also enables Intravacc to expand its translational expertise towards the development of cancer vaccines.

The iBoost (immune boost) technology was developed at Amsterdam UMC, lab-location VUMC, by Prof. Dr. Arjan Griffioen, professor of experimental oncology and CSO at CimCure. This technology overcomes limitations over current methods for inducing antibody responses against cancer specific antigens. iBoost is currently applied to elicit antibody responses against the tumor vasculature, a strategy that conquers the problem of drug resistance. This treatment strategy has a long-term efficacy and is extremely cost-effective. Proof-of-concept has been shown in several preclinical models.

By using the patented iBoost technology, Intravacc and CimCure are also involved in the joint development of a COVID-19 vaccine. CimCure/Amsterdam UMC received a 1.3 million euro grant from Health Holland, an investment organization of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. In the collaboration, CimCure will focus on the design and preclinical validation of three different types of COVID-19 vaccine concepts, while Intravacc will be responsible for the vaccine process development, the pilot production of the candidate vaccine under GMP conditions and for a phase I clinical trial.

Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of Intravacc, stated:

"We are excited to have signed an agreement with CimCure providing us access to the iBoost technology, which will have a game changing effect on the vaccine industry and the near future development of oncology vaccines. This agreement expands our platform offering towards potential clients and will further boost our developments within our oncology- and infectious disease vaccine portfolios"

Diederik Engbersen, CEO of CimCure, said:

"We believe that this license agreement with Intravacc and the value of our platform outside oncology will contribute to future revenue growth of the Company."

About Intravacc

Intravacc, based in Bilthoven, the Netherlands, is one of the world's leading institutes for translational vaccinology. As an established independent R&D organization with many years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology all over the globe, including oral polio vaccines, measles vaccines, and DPT, Hib and influenza vaccines. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise to independently develop vaccines from lead concept to clinical phase I/II studies for partners worldwide such as academia, public health organizations (WHO, BMGF) and biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Intravacc also has its own proprietary vaccine platform, and established state-of-the-art research and (GMP) production facilities. Its aim is to substantially reduce development risks and costs of new vaccines in order to contribute to global health and equity in access to vaccines worldwide. For more information, see www.intravacc.nl

About Cim Cure

CimCure is a new generation company founded in 2015, as a spin-off of the VU University Medical Center. CimCure focuses on design and development of a novel class of active cancer vaccines targeting the tumor blood vessels that are common to most solid tumors. The company has discovered and patented multiple highly specific targets and a novel conjugate vaccine technology that can be employed to induce polyclonal antibody responses to targets specific to the tumor (vasculature). With this platform the company aims to combine the proven efficacy of tumor angiogenesis inhibition with the advantages that a vaccine may provide: long term efficacy, limited side-effects, out-patient application and limited cost of goods. For more information, see www.cimcure.com

