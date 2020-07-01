

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) reported first-quarter grocery sales growth of 10.5%, driven by very strong online growth.



The company's Q1 general merchandise sales were up 7.2%, including Argos sales growth of 10.7%. However, clothing sales declined 26.7% during the quarter, but have shown 'encouraging signs of recovery during the latter half of the quarter, helped by Tu Online sales growth of 87 per cent and successful clearance activity.'



Total retail sales for the quarter were 8.5% (excl. fuel) with like-for-like sales up 8.2% (excl. fuel).



Simon Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The coming weeks and months will continue to be challenging for our customers and our colleagues and we do not expect the current strong sales growth to continue. A number of the decisions we have made have materially increased costs but meant that we have done the right thing for our customers and set us up well for the future.'



