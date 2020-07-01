

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales and unemployment for May. Sales are forecast to fall 3.5 percent on a yearly basis, following a 6.5 percent decrease in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 120.78 against the yen, 1.0630 against the franc, 1.1226 against the greenback and 0.9075 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

