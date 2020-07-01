

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) reported that its underlying trading in the last quarter of the fiscal year has remained resilient, despite the adverse impact of COVID-19. The pandemic has adversely affected the Group's revenue and resulted in it incurring additional costs, some of which are expected to be treated as exceptional.



On average, approximately 80% of the Group's sites remained open during the period. As at 31 May 2020, the Group's orderbook was approximately 7.6 billion pounds.



Kier Group remains confident in its outlook for the financial year ending 30 June 2021. The Group now anticipates cost savings of approximately 100 million pounds in the fiscal year ending 30 June 2021, with costs associated with these savings having been incurred in the current financial year.



The Group's average month-end net debt for the current financial year is expected to be approximately 440 million pounds.



