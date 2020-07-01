

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 40.1.



That's up from 38.4 in May, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, firms operated below full capacity dur to slow-moving order books.



Export demand continued to decline as Covid-19 disruptions lingers, although business sentiment rebounded into positive territory.



There were some mentions of an increase in demand from China.



