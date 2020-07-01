

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices declined for the thirteenth straight month in June but the pace of decrease slowed, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday.



The BRC-Nielsen shop price index declined 1.6 percent in June.



Although consumers benefited from the decline in shop prices, the situation for many retailers, such as those in clothing and footwear remains very challenging, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



'Coronavirus has been a huge shock to the retail industry and coming on top of this, the threat of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal is a real concern as it would lead to severe disruptions to supply chains, far beyond those experienced during lockdown, resulting in higher prices and reduced availability in shops,' Dickinson added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de