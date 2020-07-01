

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the yen climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to 120.72 against the euro and 113.58 against the franc, from its early a new 2-week low of 121.48 and near a 4-week low of 114.15, respectively.



The yen gained to 107.57 against the greenback and 132.99 against the pound, off its early a new 3-week low of 108.17 and an 8-day low of 133.95, respectively.



The yen climbed to 79.18 against the loonie, 74.11 against the aussie and 69.29 against the kiwi, reversing from its early near a 3-week low of 79.70, new 2-week lows of 74.70 and 69.80, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 119.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 104.00 against the greenback, 131.00 against the pound, 75.5 against the loonie, 73.00 against the aussie and 68.00 against the kiwi.



