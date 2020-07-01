

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved for the second straight month in June, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 28.4 in June from 24.0 in May.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose to 30.8 in June, and the index for overall livelihood increased to 30.4.



The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 31.4 and employment grew to 20.9.



The latest survey was conducted on June 15 among 8,400 households.



