City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Statement re Inside Information

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the release, in due course, of its 2020 half yearly financial report announcement.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

1 July 2020