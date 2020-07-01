Startup Giants Plc - AGM Outcome and Statement

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY STARTUP GIANTS PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company";

Ticker symbol on Aquis Exchange Growth Market: SUG)

Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"); AGM Statement

The Company's AGM in respect of the financial year ended 31stDecember 2019 occurred at 11.00 a.m. BST today, Tuesday 30thJuly 2020, in accordance with the notice sent on 4thJune 2020 to shareholders. All resolutions before members were passed unanimously and, there being no other business, the meeting was formally closed at 11.15 a.m.

AGM Statement

Discussing current trading and post- balance sheet developments in the Board Statement that prefaced the publication, on 4thJune 2020, of the Company's audited accounts for the year ended 31stDecember 2019, the Directors mentioned the recent accreditation of Startup Giants as an endorsing body for the Innovator Route and Start-up Route by the Home Office, to encourage entrepreneurs from outside the European Union to use the United Kingdom as the platform within and from which to develop promising, early-stage businesses, particularly in the technology, SaaS, FinTech, AdTech, PropTech, manufacturing and supply chain areas. We said at the time that this should enable the Company to source investment opportunities globally; and directly to support over periods of several years selected foreign entrepreneurs bringing their innovative skills to the U.K., helping them to develop and expand those skills here.

The Company had received a provisional allocation of up to 25 endorsements that it could issue during the first year of its accreditation. I am pleased to report that the pipeline of highly prospective candidates for endorsement, who are able to meet Startup Giants' stringent criteria for being considered, has significantly expanded. Most of these entrepreneurs have also committed to use Startup Giants to accelerate their businesses. The Company believes that, by the late autumn of this year, it may already have exhausted its provisional allocation of endorsements, in which case it will be likely to apply to the government to increase the maximum number of endorsements permitted.

Jeremy Buckler, Director,

Chairman of the Meeting

30thJune 2020.

