AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 30/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 214.3936 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11124313 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 73019 EQS News ID: 1083313 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 01, 2020 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)