AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2020 / 10:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 30/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.1769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40889305 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 73036 EQS News ID: 1083347 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2020 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)