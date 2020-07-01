Within the last six months, the number of those investing in cryptocurrency has risen by 20 percent, due to recent declines in global markets. Narkasa, a recently launched cryptocurrency exchange based in Istanbul, hopes to soon let its clients conduct transactions in 156 national currencies.

The global cryptocurrency market is currently worth almost $265 billion, with nearly $70 billion in transactions carried out every day. Meanwhile, 314 cryptocurrency exchanges are now in operation worldwide, according to Coinmarketcap. At most of these exchanges, however, cryptocurrencies can only be bought with US dollars or euros.

But this isn't the case with Narkasa, an Istanbul-based cryptocurrency exchange that allows investors to buy crypto-assets with a number of different currencies. What's more, the new service is offering a 50-percent fee discount on all transactions carried out within 90 days of its launch.

'156 currencies from around the world'

With cutting-edge technology and services available in 12 languages, Narkasa provides investors with a platform for fast and secure cryptocurrency trading in a range of currencies. "Along with the dollar and euro, Narkasa supports transactions in Russian rubles, Ukrainian hryvnias, Brazilian reals, Kazakhstani tenges, and Turkish liras," Narkasa CEO Erdal Kaya said.

"And we're planning to expand our operations further to allow crypto-trading in 156 different national currencies," he added. "Unlike most other exchanges, Narkasa will allow investors to purchase cryptocurrency from whatever country they happen live."

Safe, reliable cryptocurrency trading

Narkasa doesn't charge any commissions on the purchase of cryptocurrency through its platform and also guarantees that all its clients' personal data is safe and secure. Regularly assessed by independent auditing companies, the firm operates in accordance with the EU's anti-money laundering/counter-terrorist financing laws, while also adhering to "know your customer" guidelines.

Moreover, through the use of API technology, Narkasa provides a platform for algorithmic cryptocurrency trading. This allows clients to manage their investments using artificial intelligence specifically designed to protect against abrupt market fluctuations.

Cryptos taking world by storm

The number of cryptocurrencies now in use currently stands at 2,687, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Ripple accounting for 82 percent of total trade volume, which continues to surge at a dizzying pace. The proliferation of cryptocurrency exchanges, meanwhile, has led to a dramatic rise in the number of those investing in the sought-after commodity.

