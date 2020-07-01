

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday after official data showed the country's retail sales rebounded unexpectedly in May, reflecting a rebound in private consumption after lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions.



Retail turnover increased 3.8 percent on a yearly basis, reversing a 6.4 percent fall in April. Economists had forecast sales to fall 3.5 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales advanced 13.9 percent, in contrast to a decline of 6.5 percent logged in April. This was much bigger than economists' forecast of 3.9 percent.



Separately, a survey showed that Germany's manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in June.



The benchmark DAX was up 80 points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,391 after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Adidas AG advanced 1.5 percent. The sportswear giant has announced the resignation of Executive Board member Karen Parkin, responsible for Global Human Resources, from the Executive Board.



