Riga, Latvia, 2020-07-01 11:29 CEST -- ISIN code of the security LV0000550101 LV0000570182 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of competitive multi-price auction 01.07.2020 01.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 03.07.2020 03.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 20.03.2022 03.07.2027 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supply value for competitive multi-price auction 20 000 000 20 000 000 (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bid at competitive multi-price 225 450 000 66 550 000 auction (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value placed via competitive multi-price 20 000 000 20 000 000 auction (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at competitive multi-price 4 4 auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum admissible yield as specified by State -0.125 0.150 Treasury (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.000 0.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in -0.150 and 0.092 and executed bids (%) -0.130 0.130 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q1 of 2020 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.36 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com