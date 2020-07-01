

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the spike in new cases continues, coronavirus infections recorded in a day in the United States reached its second highest point on Tuesday.



With 43,865 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the U.S. increased to 2636538, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Wednesday.



The number of new cases had touched an all-time high of 44726 on Friday.



The number of daily deaths more than doubled in 2 days. With 613 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total death toll rose to 127425.



The nation's top health expert warned that cases could reach 100,000 a day. At a hearing by Senate's health committee Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci said current numbers of more than 40,000 new cases reported every day put the entire country at risk.



When asked by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) how many cases Americans should expect before the pandemic ends, Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, 'It's going to be very disturbing.'



'I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,' he told lawmakers.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32032 deaths, 393454 infections), New Jersey (15035 deaths, 171667 infections), Michigan (6193 deaths, 70728 infections), Massachusetts (8053 deaths, 108882 infections), Louisiana (3221 deaths, 58095 infections), Illinois (6923 deaths, 143185 infections), Pennsylvania (6649 deaths, 91139 infections), California (6089 deaths, 232275 infections), Connecticut (4322 deaths, 46514 infections), Texas (2455 deaths, 163060 infections), Georgia (2805 deaths, 81291 infections), Virginia (1763 deaths, 62787 infections), Maryland (3190 deaths, 67559 infections), Florida (3505 deaths, 152434 infections), Indiana (2640 deaths, 45594 infections), Ohio (2863 deaths, 51789 infections), Colorado (1690 deaths, 32698 infections), Minnesota (1476 deaths, 36303 infections), Arizona (1645 deaths, 79228 infections) Washington (1332 deaths, 32824 infections), North Carolina (1380 deaths, 65327 infections), Mississippi (1073 deaths, 27247 infections), Tennessee (604 deaths, 43509 infections) and Missouri (1005 deaths, 21001 infections).



