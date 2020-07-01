Former Chair of Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, Mariano Federici, Joins K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network

Mr. Federici joins K2 Intelligence FIN following the conclusion of his term as President of Argentina's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN) today announced that Mariano Federici has joined its Washington, DC office as a Vice President. Mr. Federici is a leading global expert in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT), bringing with him more than 25 years of experience in government, international institutions, and the private sector. Most recently, Mr. Federici served as head of Argentina's FIU and as Chair of the Egmont Group of FIUs.

"We are excited to welcome Mariano to our team at K2 Intelligence FIN," said Danny Glaser, Global Head of Jurisdictional Services and head of the firm's DC office. "From his leadership of Argentina's FIU and the Egmont Group, to his positions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), FATF, and GAFILAT, Mariano has been a central actor in the development of the international AML/CFT framework. K2 Intelligence FIN is committed to providing our clients a growing set of best-in-class services, and the addition of Mariano adds to our already unrivaled expertise and ability to add value to both jurisdictional and private sector clients."

"Today's organizations-large and small-are confronting an ever-growing and expanding set of challenges from every corner of the globe," said Thomas Bock, Co-Head of the firm's Financial Crimes Risk and Compliance practice. "With our jurisdictional services, K2 Intelligence FIN is able to provide well-resourced intelligence, local knowledge, and expert analysis to inform our clients' strategic decision-making. This is particularly important as more banks, companies, and platforms establish FIUs and add advanced data management and analytics capabilities to assess and manage more complex financial and commercial risks. Mariano's experience complements our growing bench of recently added talent to the firm, which is enabling us to deepen the services and capabilities requested by clients and needed in the current marketplace."

K2 Intelligence FIN's jurisdictional team has played an instrumental role in assessing national AML/CFT regimes, and works in partnership with jurisdictions and government agencies to ensure those regimes meet the FATF's global standards and are being implemented effectively. The firm services client needs wherever and whenever they arise, layering on the team's collective experience with a global partner network of experts and practitioners in a range of fields and capacities. This global network-including experts fluent in more than 40 languages-enables K2 Intelligence FIN to operate with ease in more than 130 countries. Ensuring the effective design and sustainable management of these capabilities and systems will continue to be a part of the unique services the firm offers its clients.

More broadly, K2 Intelligence FIN's Financial Crimes Risk and Compliance practice is made up of a team of multilingual, multidisciplinary regulatory, compliance, and AML professionals. The team has experience with international standards, leading industry practices, and country-specific requirements across 100 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as U.S. financial crime prevention rules such as those promulgated by the USA PATRIOT Act, the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Mr. Federici's experience is broad and demonstrates key expertise across both public entities and private institutions. During his term in office as President of Argentina's FIU, Mr. Federici held numerous international positions at global AML/CFT organizations, such as Chair of the Egmont Group of FIUs; Regional Representative for the Americas at the Egmont Group; Chair of FATF's Heads of FIU Forum; Co-chair of FATF's Risk, Trends, and Methods Working Group (RTMG); and Co-Chair of the Grupo de Acción Financiera de Latinoamerica (GAFILAT's) Mutual Evaluations Working Group. Mr. Federici also worked as Senior Counsel for the IMF's Legal Department and as Regional Advisor for the IMF's Legal Department in Latin America and the Caribbean, providing in both cases high-level policy, legal, and technical advice on financial integrity issues to IMF member countries as well as to the organs and staff of the Fund.

During his time in the public sector, Mr. Federici's leadership advanced priority objectives for the global community including but not limited to developing the Argentina-U.S. Dialogue on Illicit Finances, which served as a key instrument for the bilateral strategic partnership among the two nations; promoting the establishment of sanctions regimes across the Americas; investigating and dismantling major corruption and money laundering networks related with Venezuela and Argentina; and investigating and dismantling major drug trafficking and money laundering networks related with Colombian and Mexican drug cartels operating in the region.

In addition to his roles in the public sector, Mr. Federici served as a foreign associate for Sullivan & Cromwell's New York office and as partner and associate for leading Argentine law firms. He holds a J.D. from the Catholic University of Argentina and an LL.M. from the University of Virginia's School of Law.

