London, July 1
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 30-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|179.60p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|182.22p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP13.20m
|Net borrowing level:
|6%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 30-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|69.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|70.85p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.56m
|Net borrowing level:
|23%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
