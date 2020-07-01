City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 30-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 179.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 182.22p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.20m

Net borrowing level: 6%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 30-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 69.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue 70.85p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP32.56m

Net borrowing level: 23%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528