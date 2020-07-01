

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $625.7 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $570.2 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $673.1 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $5.02 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $673.1 Mln. vs. $507.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $5.02 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



