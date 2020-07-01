Sparkling Growth Opportunities Await for Food Processing Equipment Market Through Launch of Innovative and Efficient Equipment, ~5% CAGR Across the Forecast Period of 2019-2027, Projects Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The escalating demand for heating and cooling systems that eliminate enzymes or microorganisms that cause spoilage are gaining traction. Thus, producers of food processing equipment are focusing on efficacy in heat processing machines to enhance the shelf life of bakery products. Other factors like rapid urbanization, preference for processed food consumption, and rising disposable income are playing an important role in building the foundation of growth for the food processing equipment market.

A considerable rise in the number of small and medium-scale processing industries due to various government policies for the growth of MSMEs will further heighten the growth prospects of the food processing equipment market.

Transparency Market Research, after a thorough analysis and research of the overall market scenario by skilled experts, predicts a CAGR of ~5% across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The TMR experts also estimate that the global food processing equipment market will climb the valuation peak of ~US$ 80 bn by the end of 2027.

Food Processing Equipment Market through the Lens of TMR Experts

TMR analysts state that "Apart from heating and cooling systems, manufacturers are increasing the availability of auxiliary equipment such as utility and measurement and control equipment. Oil management is another key driver contributing to the growth of the food processing equipment market." This opinion highlights the growing use of food processing equipment in other applications.

They also affirmed that in a developing economy such as India, which is one of the rapidly growing economies in Asia Pacific, is challenged with the lack of trained/skilled laborers in the food processing sector. Hence, companies and governments should increase efforts to build a robust food processing infrastructure that benefits the vast labor class in India."

Food Processing Equipment Market: Key Facts And Figures

The food processing equipment market is anticipated to reach an output of ~12,470 units by 2027 end

The cleaning system segment may acquire a prominent market share across the forecast timeline; homogenizers and blenders segments, cooling and heating system, and size reduction equipment to follow

On an operational basis, the semi-automatic segment expects to be crowned as the dominant segment

Food Processing Equipment Market: Growth Multipliers

The food processing equipment market is climbing the growth ladder through factors like the rising demand for ready-to-eat products and the emerging quick meat trend

To reduce operational costs, the food processing industry is preferring energy-efficient food processing equipment, thus prompting the manufacturers of food processing equipment market to produce similar products

A rise in sale of processed foods such as savory snacks, breakfast cereals, cheese, bakery, and meat products is bringing good growth opportunities for the food processing equipment market

Food Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Outlook

The offering of innovative solutions by key players for improving the efficiency of food processing equipment is assisting the growth of the food processing equipment market. Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships form an important part of the growth of the food processing equipment market. Key players engage in these activities for strengthening their foothold in the food processing equipment market.

The global food processing equipment market is segmented based on the following parameters:

By Equipment

Size Reduction Equipment

Size Enlargement Equipment

Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders

Cooling & Heating Systems

Cleaning Systems

Fermenter

Sorters & Graders

Others

By Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

By Application

Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Sea Foods, Meat & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

