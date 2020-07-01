Invitation - SEB's results for the second quarter 2020

SEB's results for the second quarter 2020 will be announced on Wednesday, 15 July,at approximately07:00.

You are invited to participate in the following event. Given the current circumstances the results presentation will be held as a telephone conference.

Telephone conference

Time: 09:30 (Swedish time)

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, and Masih Yazdi, CFO, will present and comment upon the results, followed by a Q&A session with Johan Torgeby, Masih Yazdi and Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations.

Media can follow the presentation live on sebgroup.com/ir , where it also will be available afterwards.

The presentation will be conducted in English.

Analysts who wish to participate can call +44 (0)203 0095710, and quote conference id: 6967887, at least 10 minutes in advance.

For media there is a possibility to book a telephone interview after the telephone conference. Please contact press@seb.se to make a request.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46-8-763 83 19, +46-70-762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46-8-763 99 47, +46-70-763 99 47

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On March 31, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com .

