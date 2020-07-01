Pacific Ventures Group INC: Pacific Ventures Group Records Best June Month in Company History with More Than $3.0 Million in Revenue

2nd Consecutive Month of Greater Than $3.0 Million Revenue

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that its unaudited revenue for June 2020 was more than $3.0 million, representing the best June month in terms of revenue in Company history.

Of note, the previously announced unaudited revenue of $3.0 million for the month of May 2020, which was a new single-month record high for any month for the Company, has now been updated to $3.2 million revenue.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Increased demand across a variety of customers and our Seaport Meat Company teams' ability in securing meat purchases has led to accelerated revenue growth. We are seeing solid revenue growth from both existing and new customers, as we have diversified our customer base and added distribution points. We are extremely pleased with the trends we are seeing in our business and look forward to reporting our official second quarter 2019 results for the three months ended June 30, 2020."

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar.)

