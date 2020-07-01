BTIG Limited announced today that Samantha Huggins will join the firm's European leadership team as a Managing Director and a senior member of the Institutional Equities division. Ms. Huggins will be based in BTIG's London office and will be focused on growing the global customer base, transacting across the firm's existing equity products in Europe as well as strategically expanding their offering throughout the region.

Ms. Huggins has more than 20 years of industry experience. Prior to BTIG, she spent more than a decade at Citigroup in London, where she was most recently a Managing Director and the Head of EMEA Sales Trading. Previously, Ms. Huggins was a Director within Equity Sales Trading at Merrill Lynch in London and New York, where she served for more than ten years. She earned a BA in art history from Georgetown University.

"We are delighted to welcome Samantha to BTIG in London. As a proven leader and producer, she will help build out our International Equity execution platform and act as an integral part of our leadership team in Europe. Her deep understanding of market structure, knowledge of the global client landscape and history of securing quantifiable results on behalf of clients will strengthen our capabilities and our business," said Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited

With access to more than 50 global market centers, BTIG's European-based equity sales and trading professionals, and counterparts in the U.S., Asia and Australia, source liquidity across developed, emerging and frontier markets. Through a European headquarters in London, regional sales offices in Edinburgh and Stockholm and a newly opened BTIG Norway location, the firm offers diverse capabilities, delivered through a high-touch client service model.

