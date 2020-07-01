Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.07.2020
A RhoVac Article is Published in the June Edition of MedNous, a Publication of Evernow Publishing Ltd

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") is published in the June edition of MedNous, through a written commentary by CEO Anders Månsson.

In order to further attract the attention of potential partners and increase their interest in RhoVac's achievements as well as plans for the future, RhoVac's CEO Anders Månsson has written a commentary on the company in the latest edition of MedNous that was published last week.

CEO Anders Månsson comments: "It is important that we communicate on RhoVac more broadly than what can be accomplished in direct bi-lateral meetings, whether physical or digital. By reaching out also via the international press, informing on our achievements and our plans, we can also reach a broader audience and that is important from a business perspective."

Link to the commentary on RhoVac in MedNous:https://www.rhovac.com/investors/presentations/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson
CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46-73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/a-rhovac-article-is-published-in-the-june-edition-of-mednous--a-publication-of-evernow-publishing-lt,c3146641

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3146641/1273063.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
