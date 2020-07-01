Valuation of Global 3D Printing Materials Market to Climb to US$ 9.5 Bn by 2027; Demand for 3D Printed Products in Diverse Industries Reinforce Prospects: TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide variety of 3D printing materials with different performance attributes have helped end users utilize 3D printing or additive manufacturing technology for fabricating materials of excellent dimensional stability. Ease of use, dimensional stability, and cost-effectiveness will shape demand dynamic of the 3D printing materials in diverse industries such as electronics, automotive, consumer goods, medical, and aerospace.

The global 3D printing materials market is expected to rise at promising CAGR to reach worth of US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2027.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research assert that the use of plastics has risen to popularity due to their durability, lightweight feature, and flexibility in fabrication. They further opine that the drive for customization has expanded the avenue for application in various 3D printing materials markets.

Key Findings of 3D Printing Materials Market Report

Healthcare industry key to new opportunities in 3D printing materials; 3D printing of organs present incredible scope

Regionally, North America led the market with 27% share in 2018

led the market with 27% share in 2018 Asia Pacific anticipated to expand at most attractive CAGR during 2019 - 2027

anticipated to expand at most attractive CAGR during 2019 - 2027 China and Japan key to substantial growth prospects for the regional market

and key to substantial growth prospects for the regional market Rest of the World (RoW) to garner tepid growth during forecast period

3D Printing Materials Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The 3D printing materials market has made attractive strides on the back of demand for versatile materials for application in 3D or additive manufacturing.

Wide range of industries have been utilizing 3D printed materials due to their dimensional accuracy and low cost.

Material manufacturers are relentlessly engaging in research for fabricating new 3D printing materials, thus expanding the scope of the 3D printing materials market.

Adoption of state-of-the-art 3D printing technologies is spurring the demand for new resins and metals in end-use industries.

3D bioprinted healthcare materials will pave the way for meeting

the personalized demand for tissues and organs that have amazing architectural accuracy

Key Impediments to 3D Printing Materials Market Stakeholders

The high cost of novel 3D printing materials and the lack of standardization of 3D printing processes are two key bottlenecks that stakeholders in the 3D printing materials market have faced.

On the other hand, the demand has gained traction in electronics sector. Also, companies are focusing on the dual objective of cost-effectiveness and high-performance to attract businesses in end-use industries. Further, top players constantly mull broadening their product portfolios in order to consolidate their shares in the 3D printing materials market.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the 3D printing materials market are Optomec, Stratasys Ltd., Solidscape Inc., Arcam AB, 3D Systems, Inc.,

3D Printing Materials Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America held the dominant share in 2018. Extensive research and development activities in order to meet the needs of high-end 3D printing materials in the region has spurred opportunities over the past few years. Further, vast strides have been made in 3D printing techniques and technologies as is evident the pace of their commercial use. Europe has also been a lucrative market.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a substantially lucrative region in the global 3D printing materials market. A large chunk of demand for 3D printing materials has come from India and China.

The 3D Printing Materials market can be segmented as follows:

Product Segment Analysis

Ceramics

Plastics

Metals

Others (Including wax and laywood)

Application Analysis

Electronics & Consumer Products

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Education

Aerospace

Others (Including military and architecture)

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

