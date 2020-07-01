Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Signs Collaborative Partnership LOI With Jugular for CBD Functional Foods

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce, that effective June 30th, 2020, it has signed a letter of intent to pursue a Partnership where Jugular will support and offer its expertise to the Company in creating a specialized division within MJ Medtech that focuses on marketable innovation within the functional foods sector.

Functional Food is defined as any modified food that claims to improve health or well-being by providing benefits beyond that of the traditional nutrients it contains.

It is anticipated that the letter of intent will be replaced with a formal agreement governing the Partnership on or before September 30, 2020. The Parties will define their collaboration for the development and manufacturing of CBD Functional Foods immediately under the Dr. AnnaRx brand:

Immune Booster Shot: The pandemic has caused a significantly heightened awareness for immune-boosting supplements that are easily ingested. Special African medicinal roots and herbs are used in combination to create this very powerful immune booster tonic.

Energy Booster Shot: Quick energy on the go. The ultimate coffee powered CBD infused shot to get added energy into your system and amplify mental clarity quickly and effectively.

Relax and Unwind Shot: This powerful formulation of Rooibos, CBD, and 8 other African medicinal herbs will help relieve many of the tensions built up during the day enabling you to enjoy a most peaceful sleep.

"Jack and I have spent immeasurable hours over the past few years discussing food science and how we might see a fit in bringing the brains behind our organizations together. We are thrilled to make this a reality and to be working with a group that cares as much about the science as we do" said Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Wuhan General Group.

Jack Napier, Jugular Director added: "Jeff and his team at M2BIO are putting everything in place to create the right moment to bring cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals to the mass market. Jugular in partnership with M2BIO will use its extensive experience in the functional foods retail sector to unlock a new area of global profitability in the fast-growing wellness industry. We are thrilled to begin this partnership as we see the enormous potential of creating marketable innovations in this untapped new field within functional nutrition."

About Jugular

Jugular is an innovation partner within the wellness sector, implementing our skills to bring new functional food & nutraceutical products from concept to market. Jugular comprises a cross-specialized team of wellness professionals and scientists that are passionate about making a positive impact on the world by advocating a healthy lifestyle through innovative products that are good for you. We own multiple functional food brands that are sold throughout Europe and distributed Internationally.

??Our Vision

?We seek to develop groundbreaking products incorporating new & novel ingredients into the wellness sector.

?Our Mission

?To help as many people as possible get access to advanced nutritional products. To educate, inform and break down the stigma surrounding novel foods.

?Our Strategy

?Jugular brings cutting edge new products from the concept phase through the critical path to launch. We provide expertise in sourcing, designing, manufacturing, logistics & marketing over a broad array of products including:

Functional Foods & RTE (Ready to Eat)

Ready to Drink shots and bottles

Powder supplements

Capsules, softgel and hard form nutraceuticals

We help producers and innovators of new novel ingredients find their way to the mainstream & the profitability that comes with it. Our team will guide our partners along the often-tricky path to project completion in good time.

We take fresh ideas and put them into as many hands as possible. Using market trends analysis, we determine when and how to strike with the new products that take the world by storm.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands. In addition, its wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

