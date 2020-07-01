

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trading on Wednesday might be impacted by private sector employment and manufacturing activity reports. The minutes of the latest Fed meeting also might attract some attention from investors. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the red. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index for Wednesday points to lower open. As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 230.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 19.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 47.75 points. The U.S. major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but held on to strong gains on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 217.08 points or 0.9 percent to 25,812.88, the Nasdaq spiked 184.61 points or 1.9 percent to 10,058.77 and the S&P 500 surged up 47.05 points or 1.5 percent to 3,100.29.



On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for $49.6, up from $39.8 percent in the prior month. The manufacturing composite index or ISM from the Institute For Supply Management will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 49.0, up from 43.1 in the prior month. The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for May will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was down 2.9 percent in the previous month. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The Crude oil inventories for the previous week was up 1.4 million barrels, while Gasoline inventory was down 1.7 million. The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC will issue minutes of its meeting with a lag 2.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Chinese shares rose sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 41.31 points, or 1.4 percent, to 3,025.98. The Hong Kong market was closed for a public holiday.



Japanese stocks fell and the yen firmed slightly. Japanese manufacturers' confidence sank in the second quarter to a level not seen since the 2009 global financial crisis, a closely-watched survey showed, underscoring the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 166.41 points, or 0.8 percent, to 22,121.73, while the broader Topix closed 1.3 percent lower at 1,538.61, its lowest level since mid-June. Australian markets rose. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 36.50 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,934.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 39.70 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,041. European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 75.74 points or 1.53 percent. The German DAX is losing 190.53 points or 1.54 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 63.02 points or 1.02 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 21.41 points or 0.21 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.42 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de