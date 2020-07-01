AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Anna Woolley as a Senior Underwriter in its International Construction team, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Woolley will focus on writing new business and portfolio management on Erection All Risk (EAR), including industrial construction and petrochemical buildings. She is based in London and reports to Steve Cross, Head of Construction at AXIS Insurance.

"The firming in the construction market and the increasing complexity of risks underscores the need for building upon our existing underwriting expertise in this class of business," said Mr. Cross. "Anna's extensive experience in the construction market, paired with her outstanding engineering training, will enable us to expand our underwriting bandwidth in the areas of infrastructure and industrial risks."

Ms. Woolley has 13 years of insurance experience, with 12 years spent in the construction market. She joins AXIS from GCube, where she was also a Senior Underwriter. Prior to this, she held senior roles at both CNA Hardy and Zurich Insurance, handling international construction business with an EAR focus in the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power and process industries. She began her career as an actuarial analyst, before starting in the construction sector as an Underwriter for Starr Companies. Ms. Woolley has a BA in Mechanical Engineering from Bristol University.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2020 of $4.8 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best.

