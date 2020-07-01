VyOS and FastNetMon Announce Integration

BARCELONA, Spain and LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium has established a partnership with FastNetMon to provide official support for those customers who are interested not only in a reliable router but also in protection against various DDoS attacks. This collaboration will help bring both companies in a position to give more value to current customers and attract new ones.

The advantage of such cooperation is the opportunity for customers to get a powerful customizable platform for network devices with the ability to detect and filter out only malicious traffic flowing into or from the customer's network.

VyOS is known as a fully open-source network OS that runs on a wide range of hardware, virtual machines, and cloud providers and offers features for any networks, small and large.

Yuriy Andamasov, Community and Business Coordinator of VyOS Project said: "We are greatly interested when it comes to collaboration with FastNetMon. This partnership is very exciting for both organizations. It combines the solutions which, through defined development and testing methodologies, will satisfy the needs of even the most demanding customers. We believe that the best way to reach and support more small, mid-sized, and enterprise businesses and their clients is via this integration."

Pavel Odintsov, Project Founder said: 'We are really happy to start our cooperation with VyOS project and offer smooth integration between our products for benefits of the customers. Routing platform configuration for reliable and fast DDoS detection is very challenging task and we're going to rely on proven and solid platform provided by VyOS team to address this challenge.'

While the main development of the joint integration of both products are in the process, learn more about using use FastNetMon Advanced with VyOS routing on the links:

- FastNetMon VyOS Netflow configuration

- FastNetMon VyOS sFlow v5 configuration

About VyOS

VyOS project started in 2013 as a fork of Vyatta Core when the open-source Vyatta version was discontinued.

Now VyOS is a fully open-source network OS that provides a wide range of features for any network, from small business to Internet service provider. It runs on commodity x86 hardware from desktop router boards to large servers, as well as virtualized in all popular hypervisors and multiple cloud hosting platforms including VMware, KVM, Xen, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

Its aim is to provide the reliability and user experience of traditional hardware routers, without getting tied to any specified hardware or software vendor. Unified command-line interface and HTTP API for all functions, built-in configuration versioning and archiving, and reversible image upgrades allow network admins to make configuration changes easily.

About FastNetMon

FastNetMon was started as an open-source project for DDoS detection. From the first days of the project, we were heavily committed to the open-source community.

FastNetMon protects more than nine thousand customers from DDoS. It can detect all most popular volumetric attack types and immediately block them with BGP blackhole or BGP flow spec rules (in Advanced Edition only). Solid support for all top network vendors provides easy and fast set up on a network.

FastNetMon is a very high-performance DDoS detector built on top of multiple packet capture engines: NetFlow, IPFIX, sFlow, and SPAN/port mirror. Instant attack detection (from 2 sec), unlimited scalability (tested up to 2.5 Tbits and 3 millions of flow/s) and rich traffic reports provide reliable protection of your network.

