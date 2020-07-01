Pot Stocks to Drive Higher as Industry RechargesNo sectors of the stock market were totally immune from the March selling capitulation, but the subsequent V-shaped rallies across the board have been impressive. Marijuana stocks have been especially strong, with the sector up about 50% from the March lows amid bullish technical charts.This is expected to be a key year for marijuana stocks. Sales in 2019 were not as big as some had hoped after the legalization of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...