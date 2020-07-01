Stockholm, July 1, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trading statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for June 2020: -- The share trading increased by 38.9% to a daily average of 3.999bn EUR, compared to 2.880bn EUR in June 2019. Compared to the previous month, May 2020, the daily average increased by 1.7%. -- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 10.2 % to a daily average of 385,474 contracts, compared with 429,104 contracts in June 2019. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 26.6% to a daily average of 56.9m EUR compared to 44.9m EUR in June 2019. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Volvo AB. -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Ltd. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 75.4%, compared to 77.3% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 2.7 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 2.1 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 90.6% -- For OMXH25 companies 90.2% -- For OMXS30 companies 90.9% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson david.augustsson@nasdaq.com +46 73 4496135