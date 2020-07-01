The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Announces Q2 2020 Shareholder Call

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials utilizing Cyclohexasilane ("CHS") to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals, today announced that on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00am EDT, Coretec will hold a shareholder call to highlight recent and upcoming Company milestones for CHS commercialization.

Among the updates, Coretec will spotlight recent staffing changes, including the appointment of Matthew Hoffman as Coretec's CFO, and the retirement of both former CFO Ronald Robinson, and former Office Manager/Corporate Secretary Judy Keating. The Company will also delve into its strategic move in closing the Tulsa, Oklahoma office to focus its efforts on its Ann Arbor operations, and progress made with CHS commercialization.

During this call, Coretec will answer questions submitted from shareholders about the Company's recent activity and strategic goals. To submit questions prior, please fill out our Contact Us form and include your question in the Comments section. The questions are due in advance of the call, no later than July 15, 2020. Coretec will soon share information on its website and social media pages for how to join the shareholder call.

We appreciate your ongoing support and look forward to connecting with you on our July 22, 2020 call.

To learn more about The Coretec Group, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com .

About The Coretec Group, Inc.

The Coretec Group, Inc. (the "Company") utilizes a portfolio of silicon-based and volumetric display materials to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals such as energy storage, solar, and solid-state lighting, as well as printable electronics and 3D volumetric displays. For more information, visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the company's results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Corporate contact:

The Coretec Group, Inc.

Lindsay McCarthy

918-494-0509

Media contact:

FischTank Marketing and PR

coretec@fischtankpr.com

646-699-1414

SOURCE: The Coretec Group, Inc.

