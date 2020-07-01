Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) ("the Company"), a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. CEO of the Company, Kevin Richardson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing the Company's intent to acquire Celularity's UltraMIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy asset, which will also include exclusive partnership rights for Celularity's wound care biologic products. "Celularity is a biological company based in New Jersey," said Richardson. "It really expands our footprint and our size dramatically," he continued. "We're going to go from a hundred locations to over a thousand," said Richardson, adding that the Company will also be expanding their sales force and the number of products in their portfolio. "It transforms the company dramatically."

Richardson also shared that the acquisition will bring the Company closer to uplisting to the NASDAQ and will help with their international expansion. "It accelerates our growth trajectory as a company, and it also brings us to profitability immediately," said Richardson, noting that the acquisition should close in July.

The conversation then turned to the Company's challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. "COVID has definitely slowed down our ability to place devices in new hospitals," said Richardson. "So, our focus internally has been on driving revenue per existing site," he explained. Richardson also shared that the Company is now able to deliver their wound care solution, dermaPACE, in a home setting.

He then explained that the Company recently announced the successful filing of a patent for the use of shockwaves as a treatment for numerous respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, and has applied for additional grants to research the use of shockwaves in respiratory ailments.

"Has COVID-19 affected your business?" asked Jolly. "It has. There is clearly an impact at the wound centers, but we haven't been impacted as greatly as some other industries," said Richardson. "We're still seeing treatments growing and we're focused on the revenue and treatments per wound center," he explained.

Jolly then asked for an update on the Company's international strategy. Richardson shared that Italy and South Korea represent the Company's two biggest markets. "They happen to be impacted dramatically by COVID, but wounds don't go away," said Richardson, adding that the Company has continued to experience a demand for their products in these areas despite the challenges of the pandemic. "Across the board, all of our international distributors are seeing an increase," said Richardson. He also discussed the Company's progress with their expansion into South America and the Middle East.

To close the interview, Richardson expressed his confidence in the transformative potential of the Celularity acquisition. "We're going to set ourselves up so that we can move to a NASDAQ listing eventually," said Richardson. "We're really in this transformative phase," he added. "This transformation hopefully takes it to a whole new level."

To hear Kevin Richardson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7620330-sanuwave-health-inc-discusses-the-potential-of-their-celularity-acquisition-with-the-stock-day

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE (Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression) Technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE System, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron System and orthoPACE System in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Contact:

Millennium Park Capital LLC

Christopher Wynne

312-724-7845

cwynne@mparkcm.com

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

CEO and Chairman of the Board

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com

