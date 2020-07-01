Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announces the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into use cases of big data analytics in oil and gas industry.

The oil and gas industry faces several challenges which include lack of visibility into complex operational and supply chain processes, equipment life cycle management, and meeting environmental regulations. Though big data analytics can help tackle most of these issues, it is more an unexplored topic for the oil and gas industry. There are many different reasons and ways in which analyzing data can improve business outcomes for businesses in the oil and gas industry. However, there are also challenges involved in interpreting and analyzing data, and most of the oil and gas companies have started to make better use of big data analytics.

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Big data in the oil and gas industry assists in streamlining major operations, such as exploration, drilling, filtration, and delivery."

Leading businesses have achieved significant outcomes by leveraging big data analytics to improve business value, but the oil and gas industry has been relatively slow to adapt to this change and is still struggling to manage huge volumes of data being generated. The energy sector now is turning towards big data analytics and other technology to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Oil and gas companies are also overhauling their data architecture, consolidating data, and discarding legacy systems to drive change using data Read the complete article to learn more about big data in oil and gas.

Uses of Big Data Analytics in Oil and Gas Industry

#1: Enhances safety

#2: Saves time with automation

#3: Increases productivity

#4: Improves asset investment returns

As more organizations in the energy sector have begun to value analytics more highly and use it more widely than ever, the use of big data analytics in oil and gas has witnessed sudden popularity. As the industry faces more competition from alternative energy sources, it will need to take advantage of the benefits that big data analytics services provide.

Given the rapid pace of development within the oil and gas industry, adopting a more sophisticated approach to data management isn't just crucial, but imperative. Today, there are tons of different data management methods that can help businesses to avoid losses and drive growth. If you're someone who is just starting, data management will undoubtedly be one of the major challenges that you are bound to face.

