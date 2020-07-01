Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
WKN: A2PSR2 ISIN: US09075V1026 Ticker-Symbol: 22UA 
Tradegate
01.07.20
16:54 Uhr
61,99 Euro
+2,64
+4,45 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2020
BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Hold Webcast to Present Early Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of mRNA-based Vaccine Candidate Against SARS-CoV-2

MAINZ, Germany, July 01, 2020(Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech") will host a conference call and webcast today, July 1st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. CET) to discuss the preliminary data announced this morning from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its mRNA-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 7176269.

United States international:+1 646 741 3167
United States domestic (toll-free): +1 877 870 9135
Germany: +49 692 2222 625

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://biontech.de/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline.

Contact

Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
VP Investor Relations & Business Strategy
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1074
E-mail: Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Senior Manager Global External Communications
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 or +49 (0)151 1978 1385
E-mail: Media@biontech.de

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
