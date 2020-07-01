Technavio has been monitoring the construction scaffolding rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altrad Group, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Brand Industrial Services Inc., Condor Spa, MONDRAGON Corp., Pee Kay Scaffolding and shuttering Ltd., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants. The use of advanced technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of advanced technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market is segmented as below:

Application New Construction Refurbishment Demolition

Product Supported Mobile Suspended

End-user Non-residential Residential

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our construction scaffolding rental market report covers the following areas:

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market size

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market trends

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market industry analysis

This study identifies rise in construction activities in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the construction scaffolding rental market growth during the next few years.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the construction scaffolding rental market, including some of the vendors such as Altrad Group, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Brand Industrial Services Inc., Condor Spa, MONDRAGON Corp., Pee Kay Scaffolding and shuttering Ltd., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the construction scaffolding rental market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction scaffolding rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction scaffolding rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction scaffolding rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction scaffolding rental market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Supported Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Suspended Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

New Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Refurbishment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Demolition Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Non-residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver External factors

Price driver Inflation

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altrad Group

Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd.

ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd.

Ashtead Group Plc

Brand Industrial Services Inc.

Condor Spa

MONDRAGON Corp.

Pee Kay Scaffolding and shuttering Ltd.

The Brock Group

United Rentals Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

