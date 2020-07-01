Stats Perform is now the official collector and distributor of all major professional U.S. Soccer data

'World class' in-play soccer betting experiences at all levels of the professional game will be seen by Global bettors

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, today announced it has secured the long-term official betting data rights for the United Soccer League (USL)'s two professional domestic leagues, USL Championship and USL League One, for distribution to licensed sportsbooks and daily fantasy operators.

The deal with the USL closely follows the announcement in January that Stats Perform secured the exclusive official data rights to Major League Soccer (MLS) and U.S. Men and Women national team games.

The agreement also extends an earlier partnership with the USL for Stats Perform to be the official data distributor of USL competitions to media and broadcasters. As a result of the deal, the official data used to grade and settle bets will be consistent with the data on other official channels and broadcasts, which has been identified as critical to deliver trusted bettor and operator experiences.

Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, Alex Rice, commented: "Soccer is the undisputed biggest betting sport in the world, which means hundreds of licensed sportsbooks and millions of bettors trust us to power their entertainment by collecting data with the utmost professionalism and integrity. Our data collection team is the best in the world at what they do and we're delighted to have been selected by the USL to deliver the best possible betting experiences across their competitions."

Official, ultrafast game, team and player data for over 1,000 USL football matches per season will be made available to licensed sportsbooks and odds feed partners through Stats Perform's RunningBall incident feed and opta player data services. Coverage includes USL Championship Soccer and USL League 1 Soccer, as well as the potential for additional competitions.

"The USL is excited to partner with Stats Perform as we continue to explore the landscape of sports betting," said USL SVP of Digital Emerging Technology and Strategy Lizzie Seedhouse. "Though a seemingly ever-changing landscape, the USL's priority remains quality and integrity of its data, two qualities that Stats Perform carries as a proven leader in this space."

The USL official data rights join other competitions in Stats Perform's official betting data portfolio available to licensed operators such as Spanish La Liga soccer, French Ligue 1 soccer, German Bundesliga soccer, and numerous other soccer leagues together with official cricket data, official basketball data and more.

Stats Perform's sports data is part of a premium betting content portfolio that also includes live sports video streaming rights distributed to licensed sportsbooks throughout Europe and other global jurisdictions to create exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in land-based sportsbooks, while maintaining the highest integrity standards.

