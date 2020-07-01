Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
01.07.2020
Picton Property Income Ltd - Long Term Incentive Plan Awards Vesting

PR Newswire

London, July 1

1 July 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN AWARDS VESTING

Picton announces the vesting of share awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

In respect of the LTIP awards granted on the following dates the following share awards have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares as set out below:

PDMRGrant dateNumber of shares vestedNumber of shares sold
Michael Morris27 January 2017*296,815139,503
Michael Morris16 June 2017222,766104,700
Andrew Dewhirst27 January 2017*174,89982,203
Andrew Dewhirst16 June 2017131,26561,695
Jay Cable16 June 2017100,490100,490

The linked tax qualifying options indicated above (*) have not been exercised and have therefore lapsed.

The sale price for the shares sold was 67.83 pence per share. PDMRs who are Executive Directors sold sufficient shares to fund the tax liabilities arising on vesting of their share awards.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton Property Income Limited

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk.

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS

© 2020 PR Newswire
