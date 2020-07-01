Anzeige
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 
01.07.2020
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Update

PR Newswire

London, July 1

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT")

Further to the Net Asset Value announcement issued this morning, the Company confirms that all information the directors and the entity may have had in the closed period leading up to an announcement of the results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has now been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

1 July 2020

