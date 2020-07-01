Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Raymond Kaiser, Amzur Director of Energy Management Systems, Provides a Path Forward on EV Managed Charging and Effective Grid Policies

Industry Leader Continues to Shine a Light on Electric Vehicle Programs

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Raymond Kaiser, director of Energy Management Systems at Amzur Technologies, Inc. (Amzur), presented on topics related to electric vehicle (EV) charging in a June 9, 2020, webinar titled "EV Managed Charging and Clean Powered Electric Mobility: India's EV transition through effective grid policies." He co-presented with Mauro Dresti, a senior advisor for Transportation Electrification Technology Strategy at Southern California Edison.

As an industry leader in clean energy, Kaiser has represented Amzur at a number of events, including the India Smart Grid Forum, held March 3-7, 2020, in New Delhi, India, where he delivered a keynote presentation on integrating EV charging into electric utility planning and operations. He also co-chairs the Energy Services Interface (ESI) Task Force for the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a group with over 1,000 member organizations, including over 700 electric power utilities.

SEPA recognizes the shift to EV as both an incredible opportunity for utilities and a significant technical challenge. To aid this transition, Kaiser has been working with co-chair Dave Holmberg of the National Institute of Standards and Technology on integrating behind-the-meter distributed energy resources into distribution planning and operations.

Part of that effort has involved using lessons learned from the ESI Task Force to develop an EV Managed Charging Implementation Guide. In his recent webinar, Kaiser provided a preview of their approach, which tackles the conceptual and technical challenges of making EV chargers and charging stations interact with the grid.

The first step was identifying key requirements for integrating EV charging into grid planning and operations. Then they settled on design principles to inform their approach and outlined specific challenges to address. Combining SEPA research with the various economic and load characteristics of different EV charging installations, they drafted three use cases for the Implementation Guide:

Local Congestion Management: A 2018 report by Brookings India titled "Electrifying Mobility in India" suggested that, with standardized mechanisms, local constraints can be incorporated into charging schedules. The same mechanisms can address local congestion at every scale, from an overloaded section or feeder to a primary or secondary substation.

A 2018 report by Brookings India titled "Electrifying Mobility in India" suggested that, with standardized mechanisms, local constraints can be incorporated into charging schedules. The same mechanisms can address local congestion at every scale, from an overloaded section or feeder to a primary or secondary substation. Abundant Renewables: Many utilities believe that implementing daily or seasonal time-of-use (TOU) rates can accommodate EV charging. While it makes sense to encourage residential charging during non-peak hours and load times, TOU rates lack the flexibility to accommodate real-world conditions. Cloud cover and wind conditions can change rapidly, and during low-demand seasons, many generators are taken offline. As a result, the impact of unplanned outages may increase, whereas real-time responsiveness can increase system reliability without the cost of standby reserves.

Many utilities believe that implementing daily or seasonal time-of-use (TOU) rates can accommodate EV charging. While it makes sense to encourage residential charging during non-peak hours and load times, TOU rates lack the flexibility to accommodate real-world conditions. Cloud cover and wind conditions can change rapidly, and during low-demand seasons, many generators are taken offline. As a result, the impact of unplanned outages may increase, whereas real-time responsiveness can increase system reliability without the cost of standby reserves. Virtual Genset: Commercial EV fleets and charging facilities are expected to grow throughout the U.S., and these facilities will use advanced communications and solid-state power conversion electronics to respond to changes in power flow better than current coal and gas plants. This can reduce the cost of spinning and standby reserves and also provide voltage and reactive power support. In short, EV fleet charging facilities, operated as virtual generators, can perform better, faster, and cheaper than standby generators.

Reach out to Amzur for more information about these and related topics.

About Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur's mission is one of mutual success. As a trusted IT partner at every stage in the digital transformation lifecycle, we deliver holistic talent strategy, customer-centric consulting services, and a logical path forward for our clients. Based in Tampa, Florida, with a workforce of 300 across three countries, Amzur offers technology services ranging from NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultation to Distributed Energy Resource (DER) coordination at a size and scale that provides optimal flexibility. But our expertise also spans Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, IT Staffing, Product Engineering Services, and so much more. For more information, visit https://amzur.com or contact us at info@amzur.energy .

CONTACT:

marketing@amzur.com

SOURCE: Amzur Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595942/Raymond-Kaiser-Amzur-Director-of-Energy-Management-Systems-Provides-a-Path-Forward-on-EV-Managed-Charging-and-Effective-Grid-Policies