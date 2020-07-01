Regulatory News:
As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2020, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 8,164 shares;
- 1,565,752.6 euros in cash.
At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2019, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 19,300 shares;
- 481,442.7 euros in cash.
During the period from 02/01/2020 to 30/06/2020 the following transactions were executed:
- 2,666 purchase transactions
- 2,535 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 120,229 shares and 14,629,976.9 euros purchased
- 114,704 titres shares et 13,828,470.2 euros sold
At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares;
- 180,000 euros in cash.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005713/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16
Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65