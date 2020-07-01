Regulatory News:

The University of Tours and THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER, eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, have just signed two agreements simultaneously.

The first is an exclusive licensing agreement for the production and access to viral proteins initially synthesized by Prof. Antoine Touzé's polyomavirus infections biology team (University of Tours MRU INRAE Infectiology and Public Health). These proteins were initially developed for use in diagnostic tests as part of a collaborative project financed by seed funds under the ANR's Flash call COVID-19 (coordinated by Dr Etienne Brochot, UPJV-CHU Amiens-Picardie). The new licensing agreement with the University of Tours will allow Theradiag to use these proteins to develop, manufacture and market a new serology test based on the ELISA technology. These serology tests detect the presence or absence of antibodies generated to fight the virus in patients' bloodstreams.

The two parties concurrently signed a global collaboration agreement which will allow them to establish further research or service partnerships in the future. This will facilitate Theradiag's access to research laboratories in the Touraine region, including those specializing in the fields of medicine and pharmaceuticals.

Bertrand de Castelnau, Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag, commented: "We are delighted to have signed these agreements with the University of Tours and we look forward very much to this collaboration. The expertise of the University's laboratories in the field of bio-drugs and more specifically monoclonal antibodies resonates with Theradiag's biotherapy monitoring activity. First of all, it will allow us to obtain premium quality raw materials manufactured in France for our ELISA COVID-19 tests. This will further enhance the efficiency of Theradiag's tests. This R&D partnership is in tune with our policy of bringing increasingly pertinent solutions to market within minimal lead times. Later on, we will focus on developing other partnerships together in areas other than the fight against COVID, to which Theradiag has now been contributing for several months."

"I am also delighted about the agreements we have signed with Theradiag, for several reasons. First and foremost, they embody the commitment shown by our research teams during the COVID-19 pandemic and the intensity of our research efforts in the field of healthcare. As such, the University of Tours coordinates cutting-edge scientific production in the field of bio-drugs centered on the MAbImprove LabEx project, a program that unites over 200 researchers and 30 research teams based in Tours and Montpellier: our researchers work intensively on the treatment of numerous diseases using monoclonal antibodies. They are backed by a nationwide network of academic teams, biotechnology firms and pharmaceutical laboratories and are now firmly established on the international scene. These agreements also represent a strong determination we share with Theradiag to set up a long-term partnership between our two establishments in the region so we can rise to the scientific, medical and economic challenges we need to overcome in order to bring these solutions to the patient's bedside and confirm our leadership in these fields." added Philippe Vendrix, President of the University of Tours

Theradiag's financial calendar:

- H1 2020 revenue, Tuesday, July 21, 2020

- H1 2020 results, Monday, September 21, 2020

About the University of Tours

The University of Tours is located right in the city centers of Tours and Blois. For 50 years, the institution has placed a strong emphasis on training, innovation, professional qualification and the success of its alumni. Thanks to its seven faculties, two institutes of technology and a polytechnic engineering school, the University offers its 28,000 undergraduates and postgraduates all the benefits of a multidisciplinary environment. The University encourages student mobility and takes in 2,900 international applicants every year. With 35 certified research units recognized in France and worldwide, the University of Tours is proud of its status as the top public research institute in the Centre-Val de Loire region.

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years. Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

